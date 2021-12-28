Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $26.21 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dover worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.45. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,078. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

