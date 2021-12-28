Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $48.80 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 911,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $48,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,889. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

