Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

