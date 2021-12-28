Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,807,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 254,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.99% of Globalstar worth $29,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 24.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 4,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,003. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.