Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases New Shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.34% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

