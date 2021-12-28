Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for 4.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 2.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $188,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $2,952,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 35,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $676.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,596. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $320.19 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $648.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.