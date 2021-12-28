Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $73,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $9.16 on Tuesday, hitting $347.54. 445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

