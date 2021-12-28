Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 45,075 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,229 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $6,042,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $5,606,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,361. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

