Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.06. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.75. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

