Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

