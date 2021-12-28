Beefy.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00228134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.54 or 0.00506551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.