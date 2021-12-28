Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $136,208.88 and approximately $73.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

