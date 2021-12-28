Belt (BELT) Price Tops $39.41 on Major Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07934078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.94 or 1.00048044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

