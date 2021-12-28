BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $40.20 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007126 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

