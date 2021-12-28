Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1,116.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.31. 218,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $438.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.