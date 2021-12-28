Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 4.0% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VIS traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

