Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Down 3.4%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.19. 2,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 930,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

BGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $8,269,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

