Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post sales of $91.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the lowest is $90.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $99.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $390.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.43 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

