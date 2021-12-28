Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Reaches $1.59 on Major Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

