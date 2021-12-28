BIDR (BIDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $64.54 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.74 million and $64.54 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.47 or 0.07900924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.73 or 0.99931691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

