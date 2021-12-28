Binamon (BMON) Trading Down 33% Over Last 7 Days

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Binamon has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $2.19 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

