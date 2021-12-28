Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $89.71 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion and $2.42 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $537.80 or 0.01122599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
