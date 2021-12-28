Bintex Futures Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $60,332.47 and $45,303.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.79 or 0.07922617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.52 or 1.00787763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

