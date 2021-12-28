Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

Shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $3.93. Biocept shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 143,019 shares.

BIOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biocept, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biocept by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.