BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.42. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 36,306,578 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 70,000 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 334.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

