BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $23,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.64.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.