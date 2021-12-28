BioPassport Token Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $216.70 million and $43.57 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00211513 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.