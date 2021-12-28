Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 302% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) shares traded up 302% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.20. 122,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,250% from the average session volume of 9,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Bioxytran Company Profile

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke; and BXT-252, designed to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

