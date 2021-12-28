Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.84

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.84 and traded as high as C$6.46. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 183,077 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.84.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.