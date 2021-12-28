Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.16

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $777.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,334,518 coins and its circulating supply is 23,186,774 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

