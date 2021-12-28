BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 12% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $177,169.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 12% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,141.68 or 1.00489985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00032354 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $606.88 or 0.01266790 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

