Bitball Treasure Trading Up 0.3% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $42.95 or 0.00089998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $70,365.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.