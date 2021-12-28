Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0010

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $253,175.88 and $2.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.59 or 1.00551248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $612.74 or 0.01277353 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

