Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $71,541.04 and $354.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00032489 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.