Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Cap of $635,122.98

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $635,122.98 and $9,681.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 134.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.11 or 0.00503111 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

