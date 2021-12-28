Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $737.08 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $737.08 million and $13.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $42.09 or 0.00087848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00312621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00132658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003403 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

