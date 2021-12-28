Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Reaches $52,050.16

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $52,050.16 and approximately $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

