Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $9.02 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $9.02 or 0.00018814 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $68,167.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010488 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 173,919 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

