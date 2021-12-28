Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $1,224.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00313431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00133265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00088060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

