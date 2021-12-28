BitcoinHD Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $605,013.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.59 or 0.07953113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.52 or 1.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008118 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

