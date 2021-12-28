Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bitradio has a market cap of $78,031.54 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,750,210 coins and its circulating supply is 10,750,206 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

