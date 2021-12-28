Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $71,798.99 and $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00306103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

