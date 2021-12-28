Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Trading Up 1.3%

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

The firm has a market cap of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

