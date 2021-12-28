Blakecoin (BLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,777.45

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $13,777.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,573.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.14 or 0.07950082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.62 or 0.00306103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.66 or 0.00924172 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.37 or 0.00440095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00254654 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

