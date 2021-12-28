Blank Wallet Hits One Day Volume of $821,835.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $821,835.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.