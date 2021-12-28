BlockMesh (BMH) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, BlockMesh has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. BlockMesh has a market cap of $260,982.57 and $2,379.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

