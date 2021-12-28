Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.13.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,495. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.