Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $874.77

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 874.77 ($11.76) and traded as low as GBX 845 ($11.36). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 847 ($11.39), with a volume of 12,034 shares.

BOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.31) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.57) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.75) to GBX 770 ($10.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 901.88 ($12.12).

The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 831.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 874.77.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

