Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as low as $4.62. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 180,103 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

The firm has a market cap of $173.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

