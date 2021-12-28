Bonk (BONK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

